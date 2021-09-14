Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reboot announces main cast

The main cast has been announced for the new Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reboot.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that newcomer Jabari Banks will play the part of Will Smith in the reboot of the original show that will air on NBC streaming platform Peacock.

A synopsis says the show says it will focus on “Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.”

Now, eight further cast members have been added to the show, which is titled Bel-Air. They include Adrian Holmes (V Wars, Skyscraper) as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman (Atlanta, The Enemy Within) as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan (Evolution Of Nate Gibson) as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones (Vampires vs. The Bronx) as Hilary Banks, and Akira Akbar (Captain Marvel) as Ashley Banks.

Others joining the cast include Jimmy Akingbola (Most Dangerous Game) as butler Geoffrey, Jordan L Jones (Snowfall) as Jazz, and Simone Joy Jones (What If, The Chair) as Lisa.

You can see the full list of the new cast members here:

The sitcom originally ran from 1990 to 1996 and launched the career of Smith, who played a street-smart teenager who moves to live with his wealthy uncle and aunt in their Bel-Air mansion. Smith played himself across the original sitcom’s six seasons.

The cast included Janet Hubert, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana M Ali, Daphne Reid and the late James Avery,

Last year, the show’s cast appeared in a televised reunion special to discuss their time on The Fresh Prince. This included working with Avery, who died in 2013 aged 68.

During one particularly emotional moment, Smith teared up as he described how the late actor had always “pushed” him to be the best and use his position to “elevate your craft”. The series is expected to premiere in 2022.