Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington reveals he turned down previous superhero role

Kit Harington has revealed that he turned down a superhero role while he was starring in Game Of Thrones.

Harrington is due to appear in upcoming Marvel film Eternals, where he is set to play one of the few human characters in the film, Dane Whitman – known in the comic book series as Black Knight.

Speaking to Total Film, Harington said he turned down an offer to play a superhero character previously, because he was still appearing in the hit HBO series playing Jon Snow.

“I won’t mention what it was, but yeah, there was one other [superhero film] that I did turn down a while ago,” Harington said. “It was a while ago, as well – just because it didn’t feel like the right thing at the right time. And I think I was right to. My head was very in the Jon Snow world then.”

He continued: “You know, the comic-book and superhero world has called once before, and I didn’t like the role and the part and the time to do it. So I turned it down. And then this one [in Eternals] felt right to me.

“I liked that the character they were offering was not necessarily an Eternal. He was human. I did like that. I felt that I could do something with that, that he came with all these human faults. So it was the character that drew me to it, as well as it being the MCU, and how exciting.”

Harrington playing Jon Snow in Games of Thrones. (HBO)

Last month, Harington opened up about the mental health issues he suffered from working on Game of Thrones.

The actor admitted that the violent and intense “nature” of the show “directly” led to him having a breakdown.

Harington told SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show: “I went through some mental health difficulties afterThrones, and during the end ofThrones, to be honest. I think it was directly due to the nature of the show and what I had been doing for years.”

The actor also commented on his decision to take some time away from work after the fantasy epic concluded, saying: “I’m really happy I did that.”

Harington entered a wellness facility around the time the show finished filming in May 2019 and previously revealed that he sought therapy in between seasons five and six of Game of Thrones, where it was teased that his character had been killed off.

