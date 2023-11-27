SNL stars can’t stop laughing in brutal George Santos skit

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

George Santos was roasted on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update after a House Ethics Committee report found he had spent tens of thousands of campaign dollars on Botox and OnlyFans.

In the scathing report, released on Thursday, Mr Santos was accused of lying about loaning personal money to his 2022 congressional campaign, then “paying himself back” for the fake loans with campaign funds.

He also used donor money to splash out on personal indulgences such as Botox, Hermes merchandise, vacations to the Hamptons and Las Vegas, and on OnlyFans.

The congressman, who was indicted on 23 federal charges in October, has claimed the report is a “dirty biased act and one that tramples all over my rights”. He is now facing a fresh motion to expel him from the House.

On Saturday’s SNL, comedian Bowen Yang appeared on the show as the congressman as he was asked about the scandal by Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost.

“George, this is serious. They’re calling for your expulsion,” Mr Jost said.

“Well then, girl, ‘expul’ me!” Mr Yang’s Mr Santos replied.

Comedian Bowen Yang portrayed George Santos (SNL)

The SNL hosts couldn’t contain their laughter as Mr Yang’s Mr Santos then tried to defend his spending.

“Isn’t Congress kind of like OnlyFans anyway? People paying you to do nasty things on a sad, bad livestream?” he asked.

Continuing to mock Mr Santos’ alleged spending habits, Mr Yang’s Mr Santos said: “I didn’t get botox, I got BOTOX, which stands for ‘big old thing of botox’!”

“Everyone jokes about me, but you all know the truth, you’re gunna miss me when I’m gone… you’re gunna miss me by my sass, you’re gunna miss me by my ass,” he added, referencing Mr Santos’ statement saying he would not be standing for re-election next year.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Mr Santos is facing calls to step down from his role following the release of the report, which found the New York congressman “blatantly stole from his campaign” and exploited “every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit”.

Mr Santos has denied the findings of the report and is refusing to step down until his term comes to an end in 2024.

He was first arrested on 13 federal charges in May, including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and making false statements to the House of Representatives.

A superseding indictment was later handed down in October, increasing the federal charges against Mr Santos to 23.

In addition to his myriad of legal troubles, Mr Santos has been accused of lying about his personal history.

Among the dubious claims are statements that he was a star volleyball player at Baruch College, that he worked at Goldman Sachs, that his ancestors fled the Holocaust, and that his mother died during 9/11. None of these claims have been substantiated.