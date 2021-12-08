David Ginola: Who is I’m a Celebrity contestant?

French footballer played for PSG, Newcastle and Tottenham

Louis Chilton
Wednesday 08 December 2021 20:45
David Ginola is one of the contestants to compete on the latest series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The 54-year-old is a French former footballer and football pundit who played for a number of Premier League teams in the late 1990s, including Newcastle, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Before moving to England, Ginola played for Paris Saint-Germain, winning the French league, the Coupe de la Ligue and the Coupe de France twice.

With Tottenham Hotspur, he won the League Cup in 1999. Ginola retired from playing in 2002.

Since leaving football, he has worked as a pundit for BBC and BT Sport, and attempted unsuccessfully to run for president of Fifa.

Speaking about his decision to enter the castle, Ginola said: “I know the Geordies! I’ve met Ant and Dec before and I know they are big massive fans of Newcastle United. When you play for the club (like I did), all of the fans are amazing and very faithful. Newcastle is very lucky to have fans like them!

David Ginola in a promotional shot for ‘I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'

(ITV)

“It is starting to sink in now that I am doing I’m A Celebrity. When I got offered the chance to do the programme, I thought, ‘why not?’ It’s going to be a great experience and it’s the chance to spend three weeks in the Castle doing things you have never done in your life.”

Asked what his role in the camp might be, Ginola said that he would be the group’s chef.

“Because we have been in lockdown many times over the past two years, being locked in a Castle for I’m A Celebrity won’t be an issue for me,” he added.

On the latest episode of the show (7 December), Ginola said he was looking forward to seeing his girlfriend once he leaves the show.

Ginola’s girlfriend is model Maeva Denat and the pair have been dating since 2016.

I’m a Celebrity airs nightly on ITV at 9.00pm.

