Frankie Bridge is one of the contestants competing on the latest series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter, born Francesca Sandford, is best known for being a member of all-female pop group The Saturdays.

She first gained notoriety after appearing on the CBBC reality series S Club Search, which won her a role as part of the band S Club Juniors (later S Club 8).

In 2007, Bridge joined The Saturdays, releasing five top 10 albums with the group, alongside fellow bandmates Rochelle Wiseman, Una Healy, Mollie King and Vanessa White.

She is married to footballer Wayne Bridge, who previously took part in I’m a Celebrity in 2016.

Bridge has also worked as a TV presenter and an ambassador for the mental health charity Mind.

She has now been announced as part of the 2021 I’m a Celebrity line-up alongside stars including TV host Richard Madeley and Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy. You can find the full list of contestants here.

Speaking about her decision to go on the show, Bridge said: “I think people will be surprised to see me doing I’m a Celebrity and I am scared of most things, but I really want to push myself.

“I’m scared of rats, I am a fussy eater and I have a bit of a phobia of ketchup, so a pint of penis terrifies me! Any of the eating challenges will be my idea of hell.”

Frankie Bridge is one of the contestants on this year’s ‘I’m a Celebrity' (ITV)

Bridge also said that she would end up being the “serial hugger” of the camp.

“I love being in new situations and I know you will come out with a bond (with the other campmates) that no one else will have. I love the idea of that,” she added.

I’m a Celebrity returns on Sunday 21 November at 9pm on ITV.