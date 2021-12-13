I’m a Celebrity final gets 7.1 million viewers – 5 million fewer than last year

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! attracted 5 million fewer viewers for its 2021 finale than it did last year, it has been revealed.

In 2020, Giovanna Fletcher took home the top prize at the end of a pandemic-stricken series that saw the show reach its highest ratings in years. The finale was watched by 12.1 million people.

This year’s finale, however, was watched by just 7.1 million, per The Daily Mail.

In the episode, which aired on ITV last night (12 December), it was revealed that viewers had voted Danny Miller in as King of the Castle, beating out runners up Frankie Bridge and Simon Gregson.

The 2021 series of I’m a Celeb, set for the second year running in Gwrych Castle, Wales, was hit by a number of high-profile difficulties during its run.

Roughly £1m of damage was caused to the set by Storm Arwen last month, resulting in the show being pulled from the airwaves for days.

Contestant Richard Madeley was forced to exit the series prematurely when he was admitted to hospital one evening after falling ill on set. Due to the necessary Covid isolation requirements, he was not permitted to re-join the other contestants.

One thing this series hasn’t failed to deliver on this year is satire, however, with hosts Ant and Dec earning a reputation as two of the prime minister’s most vocal critics.