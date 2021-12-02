I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! fans have reacted in horror to the trial during Thursday night’s episode (2 December).

Professional musicians Frankie Bridge (of The Saturdays fame) and Naughty Boy were tasked with competing in the night’s Bushtucker Trial, entitled “Castle Scary-Oke”.

For the task, one of the contestants had to sing popular songs while on stage and being pelted with fluids and objects, while the other drank a disgusting beverage.

Among the drinks Bridge and Naughty Boy were forced to imbibe were blended frogs’ legs, blended pigs’ anuses and fermented plums.

The contestants managed to bring back 10 out of a possible 11 stars from the trial.

Viewers shared their reactions to the trial on social media, with many commenting that they found the challenge excessively gross.

“I may be sick,” wrote one viewer, while another commented: “Ewwwwwwwwwww, gross as ever.”

“So proud of Frankie. For someone who has a phobia of being sick & drinking those disgusting drinks, she did amazing to drink 5 of them,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Why is frankie getting all the REALLY disgusting drinks?!” queried someone else.

Another viewer noted: “Frankie was really shaking from being cold, and drank some pretty disgusting drinks. Her eyes are allowed to leak a bit - she was overwhelmed. #ImACeleb”

I’m a Celebrity continues at 9pm every day except Saturday on ITV.