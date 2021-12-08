I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! viewers were left divided after contestants Naughty Boy and Adam Woodyatt clashed.

Tonight’s episode (8 December) saw the music producer and the Eastenders star get into a tense argument over cleaning.

Naughty Boy decided to sleep in after getting a poor night’s sleep. However, this left Woodyatt to do the morning’s chores alone.

“I got up this morning. I think I was first one up. I’m on cleaning duty – I share with Naughty, except he was in bed,” said the actor. “I just cracked on and did everything except the privy.”

He continued: “Seriously, Naughty’s going to wake up and there’s going to be nothing for him to do. He might as well stay in bed all day. Oh, he is.”

Viewers took to Twitter to share their views on who was right in the argument.

One user wrote: “Appreciate Adam confront[ing] NB and not being a snake and saying stuff behind his back.”

Another added: “I’m on Adam’s side with this,” while someone else said: “Why should Adam have to coax Naughty Boy into doing jobs?! It’s a joke, he’s just lazy.”

“Naughty Boy aka lazy boy… ffs,” said someone else.

Others, however, saw the situation differently. One person wrote: “I do understand Adam’s frustrations. But if he’s that bothered about Naughty sleeping in then why doesn’t he just leave the jobs?”

Another wrote: “I sympathise with Naughty Boy on this one – sleep deprivation is no joke! Adam needs to relax a bit with wanting to get all the chores done as soon as he wakes up.”

Later on in the episode, Woodyatt apologised to Naughty Boy for “cracking on and doing the chores in the morning”.

“I’m just a do-er,” said the actor. “You’re more of a sleeper.”

I’m a Celeb airs at 9.00pm on ITV.