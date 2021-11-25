I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! viewers have reacted to the argument between Frankie Bridge and Naughty Boy over rice.

Tonight’s episode (25 November) of I’m a Celeb saw Frankie and Naughty Boy get into a heated conversation over dinner.

The argument arose after Naughty Boy – real name Shahid Khan – complained about the rice that had been cooked partly by Frankie who joked with their fellow campers that it was “rice pudding”.

“Rice pudding is supposed to be a sweet dish, that was difficult for me to eat,” the music producer said to campmate Danny Miller. “It’s not supposed to be rice pudding, it’s supposed to be rice that goes with beans.”

Naughty Boy added: “If we’re having rice and beans, people would prefer to have rice and beans, not rice pudding and beans. I don’t know if I’m going crazy or overthinking.”

At Danny’s encouragement, Naughty Boy approached Frankie to talk about his issues with the rice.

The former Saturdays singer replied: “You’re just coming into our camp and this was just what we did…”

Naughty Boy interrupted: “No, this is our camp. That’s wrong what you just said.”

“It’s not your camp,” he said, to which Frankie responded: “Don’t be like that.”

(ITV/Shutterstock)

He continued: “Don’t say things like you came to ‘our’ camp.”

Frankie then became visibly upset and exited the castle. She was followed by Kadeena Cox who comforted the singer who began to cry.

Frankie said: “I’d rather not have rice at this point. I just hate any confrontation. Now I’m like, ‘Oh my God, did I say something bad?’

“Now I’ve offended him… why am I talking about rice. I’m someone who avoids confrontation at all costs. I just hate it. I don’t understand what the issue is.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Alone in the Bush Telegraph, Naughty Boy said: “Shall we just say this is like a teething period? It just made me think, maybe we are the outsiders who have now come in.”

Viewers shared their reactions to the moment on social media.

One user wrote: “All kicking off with the rice,” accompanied by a laughing emoji.

“Naughty Boy complaining over the rice,” said another. “What does he expect Michelin star standard cooking or something.”

Someone else wrote: “Frankie, Naughty Boy – it’s just rice… WTF.”

“The Rice Gate Debate has already started,” added a fourth person, while someone else wrote: “Now fight over rice,” accompanied by a photograph of the show’s hosts Ant and Dec laughing.

The two contestants looked to be getting on earlier in the episode. They were successful in their challenge and earned their campmates three flapjacks to share between the 10 of them.

Elsewhere in the episode, new arrivals Adam Woodyat and Simon Gregson took part in the Scare Fair, which comprised three challenges. One of the trials involved moving sheep’s testicles from one tray into another using only their mouths.

I’m a Celeb continues on ITV at 9.00pm tomorrow (26 November).