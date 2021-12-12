This year’s series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has finally reached its conclusion, with three contestants set to battle it out for the final prize.

Following on from last year’s pandemic-impacted example, the 21st series of the long-running ITV reality show is once more set in Gwrych Castle, Wales.

However, not everything has changed: viewers could still vote for celebrities to take part in BushTucker trials and for their favourite contestants to stay on the show.

With Danny Miller, Frankie Bridge and Simon Gregson all competing in the final tonight (12 December), viewers will be able to vote for who should win the competition.

Here’s what you need to know in order to make your voice heard...

How to vote on the app

A free way to vote is by downloading the official I’m a Celebrity app.

It is available to download on the App Store, iTunes, and Google Play.

To vote, click on the ‘Vote’ tab at the bottom of the app and when voting is open during the show simply press the button to choose a celebrity.

How to vote by phone

Viewers can also pick up the phone and dial the number for their chosen campmate.

Dial 09020 44 24 followed by the two numbers corresponding to each campmate, which are revealed by Ant and Dec during the show.

Votes made by phone cost 50p per vote. They could also cost more depending on the phone provider.

How to vote by text

Use the number 644 24 followed by the two numbers for your chosen campmate to vote by text.

Texts to the show cost 50p.