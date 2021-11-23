I’m a Celebrity viewers are highlighting something they find frustrating about the series.

The ITV reality show has returned for a brand new series, with the third episode being broadcast on Tuesday (23 November).

However, many viewers have already had enough of the background laughter they can hearing in response to the jokes made by hosts Ant and Dec.

“I like how the I’m a celebrity crew ‘laugh’ at the crappy scripted Ant and Dec jokes, given that they have already heard them in rehearsals,” one particularly sniffy viewer wrote on Twitter moments into the latest episode.

Another added: “One of the I’m a celeb punishments should be having to be one of the people in the studio working with Ant and Dec who have to force themselves to laugh at everyone of their jokes.”

One of the show’s fans called this background laughter their “biggest pet peeve about I’m A Celebrity”.

However, while some agreed their jokes are “awful”, one viewer added: “ButsI still find myself laughing.”

Support for the pair’s presenting skills has been mostly positive. In Monday’s episode (22 November), they made a joke at the expense of Boris Johnson.

‘I’m a Celebrity’ producers can regularly be heard laughing at Ant and Dec’s jokes in the background (ITV/Shutterstock)

Following a segment in which contestants were made to compete in a task to win a cake for their group, Ant and Dec discussed where they had bought the cakes, taking the opportunity to ridicule the prime minister’s recent gaffe at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference.

I’m a Celebrity continues nightly at 9pm on ITV.