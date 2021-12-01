I’m a Celebrity: Ant and Dec sned up Boris Johnson and Conservative Party in latest episode

‘I just love when Ant and Dec take the mick out of Boris,’ one viewer said

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 01 December 2021 21:42
I’m a Celebrity viewers were left in hysterics as Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly repeatedly mocked Boris Johnson in the latest episode.

At the beginning of Wednesday’s episode (1 December), McPartlin announced that the contestants had “elected a new camp leader”.

Donnelly asked McPartlin what the camp leader’s job is, to which McPartlin replied: “They look dishevelled, give easy jobs to their mates and make it up as they go along.”

At this, Donnelly leaned into the camera and said: “Evening, prime minister.”

The jokes didn’t end there. Referencing a question about the House of Lords featured in a Bushtucker Trial , Donnelly asked his co-host how you become a Lord, to which McPartlin said: “You just have to donate three million quid to the Conservative Party.”

This isn’t the first time they’ve poked fun at Johnson this series.

In an episode that aired on 22 November, the pair ridiculed his gaffe at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference.

Viewers couldn’t get enough of the quips and expressed their satisfaction on social media.

“Roasting  Boris Johnson again HAHAHAHA,” one wrote, with another adding: “Ant and Dec are already taking the pee out of Boris Johnson lol.”

Find a selection of reactions below.

I’m a Celebrity airs nightly at 9pm on ITV.

