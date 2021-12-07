Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have taken aim at Downing Street’s controversial Christmas party on the latest episode of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here.

Earlier today (7 December), leaked footage revealed that Senior Downing Street staff recorded themselves joking about holding a banned Christmas party in No 10 last year.

In the video obtained by ITV News, Boris Johnson’s then spokesperson Allegra Stratton joked that the party was “was not socially distanced” and suggested passing it off as “a business meeting”.

The footage was recorded as a rehearsal for planned televised press briefings, with mock questions posted by the prime minister’s special advisor Ed Oldfield and other staff.

On the latest episode of I’m A Celebrity, McPartlin and Donnelly took down Prime Minister Johnson over the party.

Referring to a gathering among the contestants, the pair quipped “this party didn’t include cheese and wine, or a secret Santa. Evening Prime Minister... for now!”

Fans on social media reacted to the moment online, with one writing: “Even Ant and Dec aren’t buying the lies from Number 10 about the Xmas party,” while another added: “you...legends with that party link!” A third Twitter user added: “Ant and Dec, Britain salutes you.”

You can see more of the reaction here:

A poll by Savanta ComRes released on Tuesday found two thirds of the public believe Mr Johnson should apologise for the holding of the events, at least one of which he is reported to have been present at.

Three quarters of people, 75 per cent, have heard of the story – a relatively high cut-through rate for Westminster goings-on.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Three in five say they understand that the party could not have taken place at the time without breaking Covid rules, while 72 per cent believe there is one rule for the government versus the rest of the public.

This latter belief extends to 2019 Tory voters, 56 per cent of whom agree with the statement.

Just one in six voters say No.10 staff deserved a Christmas party.

Asked about the leaked video, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “There was no Christmas party. Covid rules have been followed at all times.”