Naughty Boy has become the fourth celebrity to leave I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2021.

Naughty Boy’s exit from the castle follows after he received the fewest number of public votes. His eviction comes after yesterday’s episode (7 December) saw radio DJ Snoochie Shy leave the show.

Prior to Shy’s elimination, Paralympian Kadeena Cox and choreographer Arlene Philips had also been evicted.

During his time on the series, Naughty Boy took part in seven trials.

Speaking about his time on the series, the musician – real name Shahid Khan – chalked up his arguments with Frankie Bridge and Kadeena Cox to “teething issues” after he moved to the main castle from the clink.

Earlier in the episode, the music producer and Adam Woodyatt clashed over cleaning.

Naughty Boy decided to sleep in after getting a poor night’s sleep. However, this left Woodyatt to do the morning’s chores alone.

“I got up this morning. I think I was first one up. I’m on cleaning duty – I share with Naughty, except he was in bed,” said the Eastenders star. “I just cracked on and did everything except the privy.”

Viewers on social media reacted to the moment and appeared to be split in opinion over who was in the right.

One user wrote: “Appreciate Adam confront[ing] NB and not being a snake and saying stuff behind his back.”

Another person, however, wrote: “I do understand Adam’s frustrations. But if he’s that bothered about Naughty sleeping in then why doesn’t he just leave the jobs?”

I’m a Celeb concludes next Sunday (12 December), when the new king or queen of the castle taking over from reigning champion Giovanna Fletcher will be named.

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV.