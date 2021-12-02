What time is I’m a Celebrity on tonight?

The 2021 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is well underway.

You can catch up on the latest antics in Wales in the next episode, which will air on ITV on Thursday 2 December from 9.00pm until 10.00pm.

Celebrities participating in the latest series include Frankie Bridge, who is best known for her time in pop group The Saturdays, and regular Good Morning Britain co-host Richard Madeley.

Madeley was taken to hospital after he felt “unwell” in the early hours of the morning (25 November) last week however and could not return due to Covid rules.

Soap star Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale) and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Philips are also on the series.

Ant and Dec have returned to present I’m a Celebrity, which will run into December.

Last year’s season was won by Giovanna Fletcher, whose husband, McFly star Tom Fletcher, is currently one of the favourites to win this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

You can read our review of the first episode of I’m a Celebrity 2021 here and see the full line-up of contestants at this link.

While the series usually takes place in the Australian wilderness, for the second year running, showrunners have been forced to adapt due to the pandemic.

That means the show is being filmed in the ruins of Gwrych Castle in Wales, a 200-year-old medieval castle that some believe is “haunted”.