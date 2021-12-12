What time is I’m a Celebrity on tonight?

The 2021 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has finally reached its conclusion, with the remaining contestants set to battle it out for the crown.

The 21st season concludes on ITV on Sunday 12 December from 9.00pm until 10.40pm. The episode will also be available to stream on ITV Hub.

Going into the final episode, just three contestants remain: former The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, and actors Danny Miller and Simon Gregson.

Among the contestants to have been departed earlier in the series are DJ Naughty Boy, footballer David Ginola, Paralympian Kadeena Cox and Good Morning Britain co-host Richard Madeley.

Madeley was taken to hospital midway through filming after he felt “unwell” in the early hours of the morning on 25 November, and could not return due to Covid rules.

As has been the case with previous series of I’m a Celebrity, this year’s episodes have been hosted by Ant and Dec.

Last year’s season was won by Giovanna Fletcher, whose husband, McFly star Tom Fletcher, is currently one of the favourites to win this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

While the series usually takes place in the Australian wilderness, for the second year running, showrunners have been forced to adapt due to the pandemic.

That means the show is being filmed in the ruins of Gwrych Castle in Wales, a 200-year-old medieval castle that some believe is “haunted”.