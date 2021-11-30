Kadeena Cox: Who is the Paralympian on I’m a Celebrity 2021?

Cox is a Paralympic gold medallist

Ellie Harrison
Tuesday 30 November 2021 19:42
Comments
I'm a Celebrity cast 2021: Who are the 10 stars entering the castle?

Kadeena Cox is one of the celebrities competing on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2021.

The 30-year-old sprinter and cyclist is a four-time Paralympic gold champion and was one of the British stars of this year’s Tokyo Games.

Cox was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2014. The lifelong condition can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing a wide range of potential symptoms, including problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance.

The Leeds-born athlete was awarded an MBE in 2017 for services to athletics.

Speaking before the start of the series, Cox said: “Going on I’m a Celebrity is something so different for me and it’s completely out of my comfort zone.

Recommended

“As a Paralympian, you are always trying to get that one per cent extra all the time and defending my title earlier this year in Tokyo was the hardest thing I have ever had to do but I think going into the Castle is going to be far harder mentally.”

Kadeena Cox

(ITV)

As well as defending her cycling titles in Tokyo, Kadeena took part in the BBC’s MasterChef celebrity competition and won.

Will she achieve the same success in the jungle? We’ll soon find out.

I’m a Celebrity begins on ITV at 9pm on Sunday 21 November

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in