Kadeena Cox: Who is the Paralympian on I’m a Celebrity 2021?
Cox is a Paralympic gold medallist
Kadeena Cox is one of the celebrities competing on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2021.
The 30-year-old sprinter and cyclist is a four-time Paralympic gold champion and was one of the British stars of this year’s Tokyo Games.
Cox was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2014. The lifelong condition can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing a wide range of potential symptoms, including problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance.
The Leeds-born athlete was awarded an MBE in 2017 for services to athletics.
Speaking before the start of the series, Cox said: “Going on I’m a Celebrity is something so different for me and it’s completely out of my comfort zone.
“As a Paralympian, you are always trying to get that one per cent extra all the time and defending my title earlier this year in Tokyo was the hardest thing I have ever had to do but I think going into the Castle is going to be far harder mentally.”
As well as defending her cycling titles in Tokyo, Kadeena took part in the BBC’s MasterChef celebrity competition and won.
Will she achieve the same success in the jungle? We’ll soon find out.
I’m a Celebrity begins on ITV at 9pm on Sunday 21 November
