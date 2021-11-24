Louise Minchin is one of the celebrities competing on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2021.

The 53-year-old former BBC Breakfast presenter left the show in September after two decades of working on the news programme.

Speaking before the start of the series, Minchin said: “I have spent the last 20 years immersed in news every single day. For me to not know what is going on in the news is going to be extraordinary.

“Not having access to the phone and not constantly scrolling, looking at everything is a difficult thing to let go of but I am also actually looking forward to it.”

Aside from hosting BBC Breakfast with Dan Walker, Minchin also co-presented Real Rescues alongside Nick Knowles and Chris Hollins from 2009 to 2012 and she has guest-presentedThe One Show a number of times since 2010.

The presenter has been married to David Minchin since 1998, the couple have two daughters.

Louise Minchin (ITV)

A man who stalked both Minchin and her adult daughter Mia pleaded guilty in October 2021 to sending intimidating messages on Instagram. The crimes occurred in July 2020 during the term of a suspended sentence for stalking Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts.

Judge Nicola Saffman said: “This is a repeat offence and the content of messages which was sent was extremely alarming, very serious, very intimidating and clearly was intended to maximise the distress of the complainants in this case.”

Minchin is no stranger to competition. She was a finalist on BBC’s Celebrity MasterChef in 2016. She also competes in triathlons.

“My family are very worried I will scream a lot and make a terrible fuss,” she said. “But they are also really excited because they know how much I love challenging myself.”

I’m a Celebrity begins on Sunday 21 November at 9pm on ITV.