Richard Madeley has finally joined I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! after years of being rumoured to appear.

The broadcaster, 65, was named as part of the initial line-up of the 2021 series, which kicks off on Sunday (21 November).

Madeley is best known for being one-half of presenting duo Richard and Judy alongside his wife Judy Finnigan, whom he’s been married to for 35 years. They have two children.

They hosted several shows together, including This Morning and Channel 4 chat show Richard & Judy.

Madeley branched off on his own to become a stand-in presenter for shows including The Wright Stuff and Good Morning Britain.

Speaking about his forthcoming stint on I’m a Celebrity, Madeley said: “Up until now, I’ve always been perfectly happy watching as a viewer but recently, I realised I’m a Celebrity is no longer just a TV programme. It’s become part of the fabric of British life and part of the countdown to Christmas.

“It suddenly hit me that everyone talks about it the next day and I wondered what it would be like to be there rather than watching. I realised the time had come to experience it.”

Richard Madeley is taking part in ‘I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!’ (Getty Images)

Madeley, who is currently the favourite to do the first Bushtucker Trial, said he “really hopes” he gets to do them.

“The thing about this programme is you mustn’t go into it if you take yourself remotely seriously,” he said. “I don’t and I am thoroughly looking forward to being covered in god knows what!

“You have to be prepared for people to laugh and I see this as a bloody great romp of fun!”

Other celebrities taking part in this year’s series include Saturdays po singer Frankie Bridge, soap star Danny Miller and footballer David Ginola.

Find the full list of contestants here.