I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! viewers were very entertained last night while watching Richard Madeley take part in a trial.

The challenge, Castle Kitchen Nightmares, saw the presenter attempt to find a series of stars in a grim kitchen setting bursting with bugs and rodents.

Madeley also had to dive down a rubbish chute crammed with rotten food and fish guts.

His exclamations during the challenge, such as “This is really, really hard” and “I can’t undo it, it’s wet and it’s tight”, proved too much for hosts Ant and Dec, and some viewers, to cope with.

“Peak Alan Partridge!!” tweeted one, while another added: “It’s wet and it’s tight sounds a bit sexual.”

A third posted: “I’m sorry but I’m convinced that anyone who’s ever written for Alan Partridge just spent a day with Richard Madeley & kept notes #ImACeleb.”

Madeley only managed to get four stars, meaning four meals for him and his campmates.

I’m a Celebrity continues weeknights from 9pm on ITV. Tonight’s episode will see soap stars Adam Woodyatt and Simon Gregson join the show.

The reality competition show is being filmed in Gwrych Castle in Wales for a second consecutive year due to the pandemic.