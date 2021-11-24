Judy Finnigan has appeared in a rare family photo in support of her husband Richard Madeley’s appearance on I’m a Celebrity.

Madeley, 65, is one of the 10 stars to have signed up to this year’s series of the ITV competition, which kicked off on Sunday (21 November).

In the episode, he led a team of his fellow contestants to a loss in the first Bushtucker Trial against pop star Frankie Bridge of The Saturdays.

As the episode began, Madeley’s daughter, Chloe, posted a rare family photo on Instagram alongside her mother, brother Jack and nephew Kit.

She wrote underneath: “Team @richardmadeleyofficial!”

Chloe could later be heard laughing alongside her mother in a video she shared of Madeley saying his family all “put logs onto the fire” when they get up to go for a wee in the middle of the night.

Richard Madeley’s family pose in rare photo to support his ‘I’m a Celebrity’ appearance (Instagram @madeleychloe)

Madeley has been married to Finnigan for 35 years. The pair are best known for presenting This Morning alongside one another from 1988 to 2001.

The Good Morning Britain’s co-host’s last reality show stint came in 2019 when he appeared as a contestant on a few episodes of Channel 4’s The Circle.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns tomorrow at 9pm on ITV.