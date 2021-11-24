I’m a Celebrity: Judy Finnigan poses in rare family photo in support of husband Richard Madeley
Madeley’s family were watching along at home as he joined the ITV show
Judy Finnigan has appeared in a rare family photo in support of her husband Richard Madeley’s appearance on I’m a Celebrity.
Madeley, 65, is one of the 10 stars to have signed up to this year’s series of the ITV competition, which kicked off on Sunday (21 November).
In the episode, he led a team of his fellow contestants to a loss in the first Bushtucker Trial against pop star Frankie Bridge of The Saturdays.
As the episode began, Madeley’s daughter, Chloe, posted a rare family photo on Instagram alongside her mother, brother Jack and nephew Kit.
She wrote underneath: “Team @richardmadeleyofficial!”
Chloe could later be heard laughing alongside her mother in a video she shared of Madeley saying his family all “put logs onto the fire” when they get up to go for a wee in the middle of the night.
Madeley has been married to Finnigan for 35 years. The pair are best known for presenting This Morning alongside one another from 1988 to 2001.
The Good Morning Britain’s co-host’s last reality show stint came in 2019 when he appeared as a contestant on a few episodes of Channel 4’s The Circle.
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns tomorrow at 9pm on ITV.
