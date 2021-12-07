Snoochie Shy on I’m a Celebrity: What is her real name and what does she do?

Radio DJ will follow in the footsteps of last year’s runner-up Jordan North

Annabel Nugent
Tuesday 07 December 2021 22:11
Comments
Ant and Dec react to I'm a Celebrity 2021 cast

Snoochie Shy is one of the 10 stars to be joining this year’s series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The 29-year-old – who is a BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ – will join fellow contestants Richard Madeley and Danny Miller in Gwrych Castle this week.

Shy – real name Cheyenne Davide – began her 1Xtra late night slot in 2019. She will follow in the footsteps of BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, who was the runner-up of last year’s series.

Speaking about her concerns on entering the series, she said: “My mum keeps laughing, as she knows I am such a scaredy cat!

“Bugs and I are not friends, I don’t like heights and I am claustrophobic.”

Recommended

Shy added, however, that she is most looking forward to taking part in the trials.

“They are all crazy,” she said, stating that the trial she is most dreading is “anything involving a coffin and creepy crawlies”.

The DJ said she is also nervous about not wearing makeup on the series, meaning that the birthmark on her cheek will be visible in public for the first time.

“It has been an insecurity of mine in the past but I am also excited to face up to it,” she said.

Shy said that people may be surprised to learn that she is “actually quite a shy person when I am outside my comfort zone”.

Recommended

Asked what her role in the camp might be, she said: “I love twerking on a Friday night and I’m going to teach everyone how to do it in the Castle.”

I’m a Celebrity begins on ITV at 9pm on Sunday 21 November.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in