When does I’m a Celebrity 2021 finish?

The 2021 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is just days away from the final.

The last episode of this series is scheduled to air on Sunday 12 December on ITV from 9pm to 10.40pm.

Whoever is crowned the king or queen of the jungle will be taking over from reigning champion Giovanna Fletcher, who won last year.

Like in previous years, the 2021 series will have run for a total of three weeks by the time it finishes.

However, this year, for the first time ever, several episodes did not air because of bad weather cause by Storm Arwen. It was the fisrt time episodes have been pulled in the show’s 19-year history.

Usually, episodes are broadcast every day of the week excluding Saturday, which is when a replay of highlights from the previous week are shown.

Weather wasn’t the only obstacle the show has faced this year – TV presenter Richard Madeley was forced to quit the series after being hospitalised when he had a “funny turn” in the night.

Choreographer Arlene Phillips, meanwhile, was the first celebrity of the 2021 series to be voted off.

