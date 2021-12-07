I’m a Celebrity eviction result: Kadeena Cox is second contestant to be voted off
Remaining contestants will spend almost one more week in the castle
Kadeena Cox has become the second celebrity to leave I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021.
The Paralympian left Gwrych Castle during Monday (6 December) night’s show, after receiving the least votes from members of the public.
Cox is the second person to be eliminated after choreographer Arlene Phillips.
The athlete said she would like presenter Louise Minchin, who she became close with while on the show, to win the competition.
Many viewers were disappointed to see Cox go. One person tweeted: “Disgrace to vote Kadeena out. What a star and special woman. You were the winner for me!”
Another added: “Bit s*** that, kadeena has been great, no fair she’s had to go ahead of others who aren’t good camp mates, enjoy your freedom kadeena, you where fabulous.”
Elsewhere in the episode, campmates took part in a wifi code-related challenge where they had to remember a password to ensure the celebrity they were paired with got to read a letter from their loved ones.
I’m a Celebrity concludes next Sunday (12 December), when the new king or queen of the castle taking over from reigning champion Giovanna Fletcher will be named.
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV.
