Jimmy Kimmel mocks Trump’s ‘chosen by God’ claims with brutal apology video

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel mocked the bizzare video in which Donald Trump appears to proclaim himself God’s chosen emissary on Earth with a brutal apology video.

In a three-minute clip posted to Truth Social ahead of the Iowa caucus by the former president earlier this month, a narrator appears to suggest that Mr Trump has been chosen to carry out the will of God.

“God looked down on his planned paradise and said, ‘I need a caretaker,’” a voiceover intones over a minimalist piano track. “So God gave us Trump.

“God said I need somebody willing to get up before dawn, fix this country, work all day, fight the Marxists, eat supper, then go to the Oval Office and stay past midnight at a meeting of the heads of state. So God made Trump,” the voiceover says.

“I need somebody with arms strong enough to wrestle the Deep State and yet gentle enough to deliver his own grandchild,” it continues.

“Somebody to ruffle the feathers, tame the cantankerous World Economic Forum, come home hungry, have to wait until the First Lady is done with lunch with friends, then tell the ladies to be sure and come back real soon – and mean it. So God gave us Trump.

“I need somebody who can shape an axe but wield a sword, who had the courage to set foot in North Korea, who can make money from the tar of the sand, turn liquid to gold, who understands the difference between tariffs and inflation, will finish his 40-hour week by Tuesday noon and then put in another 72 hours. So God made Trump,” the narrator continues.

The video is based on So God Made a Farmer, a 1978 speech by American radio host Paul Harvey which extols the virtues of simple rural American life.

It has attracted attention from a number of Christian commentators who have described the video as “blasphemous,” but Jimmy Kimmel had an alternative take.

“Even Jesus was like, ‘Jesus!’,” Mr Kimmel said after playing a clip. He then shared his own version of the video in which God apologises for creating Mr Trump.

On Monday, Mr Trump declared a solid victory in Iowa, winning 51 per cent of the vote, compared to Ron DeSantis, who came in second place, winning 21 per cent, and Nikki Haley, who came in third place with 19 per cent of the vote.

Other contenders Vivek Ramaswamy and Hutchinson dropped out of the race following the Iowa caucus.

Mr Ramaswamy went on to endorse Donald Trump.