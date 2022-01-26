Kathryn Kates: Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress dies
The US actress was described as a ‘powerful force of nature’ with ‘enough patience to fill 10 ships’.
Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress Kathryn Kates has died, according to her representatives.
The US actress was described as a “powerful force of nature” with “enough patience to fill 10 ships”.
Announcing her death on Instagram Headline talent agency said: “Our mighty @officialkathrynkates has passed away.
“She will always be remembered and adored in our hearts as the powerful force of nature she was.
“She loved this craft and had enough patience to fill 10 ships.
“A true icon. We will miss you”.
Kates was also known for roles in series including Matlock and Thunder Alley as well as the Sopranos spin-off film The Many Saints Of Newark.
