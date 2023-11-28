Kevin Bacon lived in a ‘flophouse’ apartment on a $150 budget in 1976

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kevin Bacon revealed he lived in a “flophouse” for just $150 a month in New York City.

In an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 65-year-old Beauty Shop actor recalled moving to the Big Apple in 1976.

He said after crashing on his sister’s couch for four months, he thought it was time to find his own place on a budget.

"I don’t know how I got the math on that, but that’s what I had decided,” he said.

"So I saw an ad on the back of the Village Voice, and it said ‘Artists, actors, musicians residence,’ and I thought, ‘Well, that sounds good.’ "

He added: "It was basically a flophouse [a cheap, hotel or rooming house]. I guess there were some artists there, but not a lot."

In an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show Bacon opens up about living in a ‘flophouse’ (The Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube )

Bacon, who originally grew up in Philadelphia said he was also forced to live with a roommate he met at the rental office after they were told there were no single-room apartments available.

The two lived together for four years, "in fact, I just had lunch with him the other day,” the Footloose star added.

His roommate was a classical pianist who worked night shifts and Bacon said he found it “really cool” listening to him play at their apartment.

Clarkson also chipped in to share her experience of moving in with someone she didn’t know.

“I actually moved out to LA with some random person I did not know,” she said.

Making the move from Texas to LA, Clarkson said she moved in with a complete stranger, but said it did not last long as the place “burned down” which led to her sleeping in her car for a few days and then trying out for American Idol.

"You really got to want your dream," she added, to which Bacon agreed by replying that "you got to have the hunger."

Now living with his Wife Kyra Sedgwick, Bacon recently told People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” issue that he no longer eats bacon, pig or goat products of any kind.

The actor explained how his eating habits are largely influenced by the animals he has at home. “I no longer eat goat and I no longer eat pig, because I have goats and I have pigs,” he said.

“My wife [Kyra Sedgwick] is like: ‘We can’t get any more animals, because you’re going to stop eating everything.’”

The couple also have three alpacas and three miniature horses residing at their farm. “I love animals, they are a joy to be around and they’re very, very calming for me,” Bacon said.

“But we also really love to go into the garden and get fresh herbs or tomatoes or basil or peppers or zucchini.”