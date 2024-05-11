For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Actor Kevin Spacey claims film bosses are blocking his career over allegations made about him in a recent documentary.

The Oscar-winning actor was last week forced to deny fresh allegations of inappropriate behaviour from men who featured in a two-part Channel 4 documentary Spacey Unmasked.

It came after Mr Spacey was last year acquitted of a number of sexual offences alleged by four men in the UK between 2001 and 2013.

He said he had received a lot of support from the members of the public and some directors, producers and fellow actors had “yes” to involving him in work.

“But someone in some office in some distribution company or network has said ‘no, we can’t buy a film with Kevin Spacey in it’,” he alleged in an interview with The Daily Telegraph.

"An individual I have never met is deciding for the public - except in a couple of cases - that some people might be upset.

“You can Google anybody’s name and somebody will have a problem with them.”

For its documentary, Channel 4 interviewed 10 men not involved in the 2023 criminal trial.

Actor Kevin Spacey denies any wrongdoing ( PA Archive )

Several men shared their experiences of Spacey in the documentary, with their testimonies spanning from the 1970s to the 2010s, in both the UK and the US.

Mr Spacey denies any wrongdoing and claimed he had "repeatedly requested" that Channel 4 give him more than seven days to respond to the allegations made about him in the documentary.

It was alleged that several acting offers for Mr Spacey could now be in jeopardy as a result of the documentary.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

He also questioned why the industry has not been more welcoming towards him since his acquittal.

“I find it confusing that I am in an industry in which a great number of its most celebrated individuals spend a tremendous amount of time talking about how important redemption is and extend a remarkable path for people who served in prison and did their time," the 64-year-old said.

“We see so many people talk with so much empathy about how these individuals should be given a path back, and isn’t it ironic and strange that the same path doesn’t seem available if you are in the industry itself."

The US star said those with right-wing views have shown him an “enormous amount of support” and offered him a “path”, in stark comparison with those of left-wing views.

Mr Spacey was one of the most recognised faces in Hollywood when allegations of sexual misconduct were made in 2017, leading streaming giant Netflix to cut ties with the actor.

A representative for Channel 4 has been contacted for comment.