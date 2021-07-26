The moment Love Island fans have been waiting for is here: Casa Amor.

Each series, the ITV2 reality show throws 12 new contestants into the mix just over midway through, putting the existing couples to the test.

Among those hoping to win hearts are American football player, a social media influencer and an international DJ.

One of the dozen new people arriving on the show is Amy Day, a 25-year-old actor from Surrey.

Day, who appeared in an episode of the Channel 4 drama Humans, has experience performing on cruise ships and hopes to one day appear in the soap Hollyoaks.

Speaking about her decision to appear on Love Island, Day said: “I’m here to find love. I will step on toes if needs be, but that’s obviously not my aim. But they might also realise what they had was just because that’s all they had.”

She told ITV: “I’m fun, I don’t take anything seriously. I don’t get knocked back easily, I’m always like this is what was meant to happen. I’m positive and also a really good friend.”

