Love Island newcomer Danny Bibby has apologised from within the villa after a social media post of his using the N-word emerged online.

The 25-year-old is due to join the show in Friday (16 July) night’s episode as a bombshell contestant who goes on a date with Kaz Kamwi. His entry was teased on Thursday (15 July).

However, viewers called for the contestant to be removed from the villa after an Instagram post from 2019 circulated online in which Bibby was seen using a racial slur. The photo has since been deleted.

While Love Island contestants are usually not informed of what is being written about them on social media or in the press, ITV confirmed on Friday night that they had “raised our concerns” with Bibby about the post.

In a statement, the plumber and clothing brand owner said: “I’d like to take the time to apologise to anyone that may have taken offence to my inappropriate remark.

“I never meant anything malicious by this comment at all. I am not a racist person and it’s unacceptable language and ignorant.”

He continued: “I meant no offence and feel like I have really learnt from my mistakes and will never use that word again. I am a kind, loving person and hopefully you get to see that in the show.”

Speaking on behalf of his son, Bibby’s father Richard told MailOnline: “Danny does not have a racist bone in his body and there were no racist intentions to this post.

“Although it was not done maliciously, it was a mistake. I absolutely apologise on his behalf for the offence this wording may have caused.”

