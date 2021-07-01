Liam Reardon: Who is Love Island 2021 latest newcomer?

Liam Reardon has been announced as the latest contestant to join Love Island – but who is exactly the latest islander?

Liam’s arrival was announced at the end of Wednesday night’s episode (30 June), with viewers given the opportunity to vote on which female contestant he should go on a date with in the next episode.

Fans will have to wait until tomorrow’s episode (1 July) to see Liam enter the villa. He will be accompanied by fellow newcomer Chuggs Wallis.

Liam is a 21-year-old bricklayer from Wales.

Despite having not yet entered the villa, Liam has already named which islanders he is most interested in.

“I think Kaz is really good looking and has a great personality,” he said, adding that he is “looking forward to getting to know her”.

Kaz is currently coupled up with Toby, with the pair having gone on a successful date during Wednesday night’s episode (30 June).

Liam revealed that he is also interested in Chloe, stating that he likes her “confidence” and is “intrigued to see what she’s about”.

Chloe is currently paired up with Aaron after having picked him during a dramatic re-coupling, which saw Shannon Singh sent home. However, the two islanders seem to be just friends, with Chloe and Brad possibly connecting on a more romantic level.

Asked whether he is competitive, Liam replied: “If I’m in competition for a female, I want to try my best, but I won’t go too far out of my way. If she liked you that much she wouldn’t have to make a choice.”

He also added that he signed up for Love Island because he is “after a new partner” and that he is “struggling to find one”.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITV hub.