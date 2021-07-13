Love Island 2021 is well underway, with two new blonde bombshells landing at the villa.

Lucinda Strafford is 21 and comes from Brighton. Another fashion girl, Lucinda owns an online fashion boutique and also says she fancies Brad and Liam.

Her efforts to woo Brad already seem to be working, with a dramatic re-coupling on 12 July finding them pairing off together.

Ahead of joining the villa, Lucinda addressed the other girls on the show: “Liberty’s a similar age to me, so I think I’ll probably get along with her, she seems funny. I like Kaz, she seems really bubbly. I can tell Faye can stand up for herself, but I also quite like that about her. So I don’t feel like we’ll rub against each other.

“There’s none that I think that I won’t get along with just yet. But I’ll need to be with them 24/7 to know if I will get along with them or not.”

Find out more about fellow Love Island newbie Millie here.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.