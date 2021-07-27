Two Love Island couples are in danger because of Casa Amor.

Just a single day into this series’ Casa Amor twist and it seems one boy in particular has had his head turned by a new arrival with another pairing facing tough times due to a new challenge.

In Tuesday’s episode (27 July), the contestants in the main villa take on those in Casa Amor for a task involving kissing and, um, toe-sucking.

When the smallest male contestant is told to kiss his favourite girl for 10 seconds, Jake picks new girl Mary. When news gets back that the Casa Amor crew one, Liberty – who is in a relationship with Jake – puts two and two together.

“Shortest boy snog the girl you fancy the most for 10 seconds – and Jake won that challenge,” she says as the other girl contestants try to reassure her.

Meanwhile, Millie’s concerns that Liam will play away in Casa Amor are being realised – in a preview of the next episode released by ITV, Liam is seen telling Lillie he plans to explore his feelings for her and accepts her invitation into his bed.

(ITV)

Love Island continues every night, except Saturday, at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.