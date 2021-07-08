Love Island fans have questioned whether Sunday night’s show will be cancelled due to the Euro 2020 final.

Following their success against Denmark on Wednesday (7 July) night, Gareth Southgate’s team will face off against Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday (11 July).

The game will mark England’s first time at a final since winning the World Cup in 1966, with play kicking off at 8pm and airing simultaneously on ITV and BBC One.

On Wednesday, ITV announced that they would be delaying that day’s episode of Love Island by an hour to a 10pm start in hope of the two events not clashing. However, there was still overlap between both TV events as the game went to extra time.

This has led fans to question whether ITV planned to do the same again on Sunday, or if they would be cancelling the episode altogether to mark the historic sporting occasion.

At the time of writing, the ITV website says that Love Island will be broadcast at 10pm on Sunday.

However, ITV are yet to confirm whether Love Island or its accompanying live talk show Aftersun will still air now that England are competing in the final.

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment and will update this article when they respond.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.