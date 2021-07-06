Love Island star Hugo ended up in tears after offending fellow contestants Faye and Sharon.

Hugo fell out with the two women during Tuesday night’s episode of Love Island (6 July), after Hugo said that the thing he finds most unattractive in potential partners is “anything fake”.

Faye, who revealed she has had a breast enhancement, lip fillers and botox, took the comment personally.

“Get f***ing educated as to why girls get work done,” she said.

Sharon, who has also had cosmetic procedures done, said: “He literally has grafted for two girls in here who look like they’ve had work done. I’m f***ing pissed off. Girls do it to boost their confidence and I don’t think that should be a negative.”

Hugo insisted he “didn’t mean anything malicious” by the remarks, telling Faye and Sharon: “I’m really f***ing sorry… I meant no harm by it.”

Crying, he told Sharon: “I feel like I’ve let you down.”

Faye then said: “I don’t give a f*** if he’s upset he can f*** off.”

In tears, talking to his friends in the villa, Hugo said: “I didn’t think it would get misinterpreted the way it did… I feel awful it’s come across that way.”

He talked to Faye to try to make amends, and she said: “For me the word fake doesn’t go well. My mum and dad watched me cry every day from the age of 13 to 18 because I was underdeveloped, then they bought me a boob job for my 18th birthday because I was having such a tough time.”

Faye and Sharon both forgave Hugo and the three shared hugs.

Love Island fans praised Hugo for his apology. “Hugo literally apologised so graciously and actually tried to listen to them and not gaslight and invalidate how they feel,” tweeted one person.

Another added: “Not that he did anything wrong but even his reaction and how he dealt with that and recognised how he could of offended her just shows THIS IS OUR WINNER HUGO.”