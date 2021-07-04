Does Love Island air on Sundays and how can I catch up on episodes?

Fans will be happy to hear that Love Island does air on Sundays.

The ITV hit reality series returned to screens last week and the drama has already started with one contestant – Shannon Singh – having already been booted off the island in a dramatic re-coupling.

Love Island airs every day of the week on ITV2 at 9.00pm for one hour, except for Saturdays.

Episodes become available to stream on ITV Hub and BritBox the morning after they air.

Paying subscribers to ITV Hub+ will be able to watch the episodes without any ads.

This year’s series will run for eight weeks meaning that the show is expected to end on Monday (23 August).

While this is currently unconfirmed by ITV2, that date is eight weeks on from the launch episode (28 June).

Previous finales have also taken place on a Monday evening.

Tonight’s episode (4 July) of Love Island will see new bombshell Rachel Finni officially enter the villa.

The 29-year-old Londoner, who works as a luxury travel specialist, will be choosing between the villa’s two single men: Chuggs and Hugo.

Whoever she does not choose will be sent home at the end of the episode.