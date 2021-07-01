Love Island season is officially underway. For two months every summer, ITV treats us to six nights a week of this televised masterpiece and season seven could not have come any sooner.

It’s been an all-round tough year and now more than ever all I want to see is a bunch of bottle-tanned hotties lusting after one another from across a pool. If I can’t be on holiday in Spain drinking warm sangria from a plastic wine glass, then at least I can watch someone else do it while Iain Stirling commentates.

It’s still early days for the reality show’s latest season but if history is anything to go by, there’s no doubt that an abundance of tears, tantrums and dramatic re-couplings is on the horizon.

Across its past six seasons, the show has built its reputation around pure entertainment. The so-bad-it’s-good kind, which in recent years has become acceptable to watch because it’s a quote-unquote cultural phenomenon.

As with anything, though, not all Love Island seasons are created equal, and while the show’s barometer mostly ranges from very great to really excellent, only one can be crowned the best – and the worst.

6. Season six

We were right to be sceptical. When Love Island announced it would be airing two seasons in one year with the introduction of its Winter edition in 2020, eyebrows were raised. Would this be too much of a good thing? The answer, it turns out, is yes. There was your run-of-the-mill tantrums and tears, and yet it all seemed a bit… boring. Besides a mesmerisingly in-sync dance number by Luke T and Siannise Fudge (who are one of the few couples still together post-Villa), the season was lacking in memorable moments and contestants.

5. Season one

Series one was always going to be a bit of an experiment and it’s natural that the show went through some teething pains before becoming the TV behemoth it is today. Although it was only released six years ago, times have changed and watching season one now feels dated in a way that you can’t quite get past. The biggest problem, though, was that it felt like none of the contestants were there to find love. Obviously, there’s still the turning of many heads in the more recent seasons but most of the islanders today seem genuinely interested in finding a relationship. Admittedly, the season had its moments (most notably, Jon’s shock proposal to Hannah) but it simply doesn’t compare to the reality hit we’ve grown accustomed to. That being said, with everything that’s come of it since, we’ll forever be indebted to Love Island’s terrible first season.

4. Season four

If season three gently opened Love Island’s door to mainstream success, season four blew it clean off the hinges. Expectations were high – but thankfully met. Each series throws up a couple for the nation to get behind but Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham were a cut above the rest. Although the pair have since split up (RIP romance), watching them slowly – and genuinely – fall in love on screen remains one of Love Island’s most wholesome storylines to date. Audiences were also given not one but two women contestants to root for: Samira Mighty and Laura Anderson showed everyone, everywhere, the true meaning of “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger”. Laura was so well liked by fans that she went on to win second place, paired with… what was his name again? Anyway, the escapades of Georgia Steel and Megan Barton Hanson kept us more than entertained, alongside the “Do Bits Society” members Wes Nelson, Josh Denzel and Jack Fowler.

3. Season six

Two words: Chris and Kem. But while it’s true that the best friend duo won us all over, their friendship was only one highlight in a series full of them. Namely, the introduction of Casa Amor – a plot device whose importance in the series now simply cannot be overstated. The most iconic moment of the season, however, came courtesy of Theo Campbell. By the time Theo entered the villa on day 32, most of the couples had found pretty solid ground, meaning that Theo’s decision to pursue Tyla, who was paired with Jonny at the time, ruffled some serious feathers. The love triangle, which eventually saw Theo choose Tyla in a re-coupling, also gave us one of the show’s most iconic quotes after Jonny is forced to choose Amber because, as he put it, “I wasn’t given much of a choice thanks to a gigantic bellend.”

2. Season five

After a hugely successful fourth season, we were all braced for a disappointing dip come season five but Love Island rose to the challenge. There was enough heartache (Curtis and Amy), bombshell entries (Maura), shock recouplings (Amber, Michael, Joanna) and genuinely nice people (Yewande and Ovie) to satisfy drama-hungry viewers. Five seasons in and we as a nation of telly watchers were more invested than ever. Tears were shed watching as Amy left the villa with her head held high and I doubt I’ll ever feel indignation on the same scale as I did watching Michael mug off Amber and then plead for her back – it was “chaldish” is what it was.

1. Season two

It didn’t take long for Love Island to hit its stride. By the second season, the show had evolved into the trash TV we know and love. It was the good ol’ days: drama, sex, chain-smoking and more sex. Watching it back now makes these later seasons of Love Island seem tame.. Back then, it was meme-worthy moment after meme-worthy moment: Malia pushing Kady into the pool, Rykard leaving the island in a grand gesture after Rachel is evicted. Jaws across the nation dropped in unison as an ex-partner was thrown into the mix for the first time. Despite there being no Casa Amor to look forward to, Love Island’s second series still managed to dish up relationship drama on a platter. Who could forget Malin returning to confront Terry for cheating on her on national television? Pure ratings gold. The second series also drew attention to the double standards faced by female contestants. Viewers watched as former Miss Great Britain Zara had her title revoked after spending the night in the hideaway with Alex, who emerged from the scandal totally unscathed.