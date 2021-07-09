Love Island viewers shocked as Sharon makes NSFW claim about sleeping in bed with Aaron

Fans of Love Island have reacted in shock as contestant Sharon Gaffka made a raunchy claim about her bedmate, Aaron Francis.

Aaron had previously broken up with Sharon, but the pair were seen sharing a bed near the start of Friday night’s (9 July) instalment of the hit ITV2 reality series.

Speaking about the state of their relationship, Sharon said: “He’s giving me really mixed signals. One minute he’s calling things off, the next minute he’s acting as if the conversation never happened.

She was filmed telling some of the other contestants: “I don’t know what the f***’s going on in my bed. His f***ing d*** was stabbing me in the ribs!”

Viewers reacted in shock and amusement at the admission, with many sharing their reactions on social media.

“’His dick was stabbing me in the ribs last night’ I HATE THIS MAN SO MUCH,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Sharon, not in the ribs sis!” wrote another.

“Sorry wtf is happening with sharon and aaron,” wrote one confused viewer.

Love Island is available to watch on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.