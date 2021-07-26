Love Island fans are not happy with Teddy after he kisses two new arrivals in Casa Amor

Love Island fans have shared their disappointment in Teddy after he kissed two of the new “bombshells” in Casa Amor.

Monday night’s episode of the reality show (26 July), saw all the male contestants head off to a second villa, leaving their partners behind.

It didn’t take long for them to get intimate with the latest women to arrive on the show, and in a game of dares, Clarisse Juliette kissed Teddy after choosing him as the person she fancies the most.

Teddy, meanwhile, chose Mary, and kissed her despite being coupled up with Faye.

“I felt f***ing guilty as f***,” he could later be heard saying.

Viewers were not pleased, with one tweeting: “If Teddy doesn’t go back alone to Faye from Casa Amour I will legit lose the only bit of faith I have left in the male species.”

Another said: “Teddy trying to make himself feel better by telling himself Faye would be ok with him snogging another girl because she’d want him to get involved in some way. Are we talking about the same Faye?”

