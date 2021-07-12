Love Island has finally returned to our screens, having been on hiatus throughout 2020 due to the pandemic.

With a brand new line-up of contestants, Love Island promises more of the romance, lust, heartbreak and drama that has characterised previous seasons.

The show’s sixth series began on ITV2 on 28 June, with new episodes airing every day except for Saturdays.

Love Island is expected to run for a total of eight weeks, airing on ITV2 throughout July and August.

Among the contestants to feature on this year’s instalment are a semi-professional footballer, a civil servant and a lettings manager.

What time is Love Island on tonight?

Yesterday’s episode was delayed by an hour to avoid a clash with the Euro 2020 final. Tonight, however, the series is back to regularly scheduled programming with this evening’s episode airing at 9.00pm. The episode will last one hour and conclude at 10.00pm

Will there be a re-coupling tonight?

Viewers yesterday were frustrated after the episode concluded with yet another cliffhanger. Newcomer Teddy Soares is yet to reveal who he wants to to couple up with.

After having chatted predominantly with Kaz, Faye, Rachel and Sharon, tonight’s episode will finally reveal who Soares chooses. The remaining girls will likely be dumped from the island at the end of the episode.

The Independent recently spoke to past Love Island star Shaughna Phillips about her experiences on the show, with the reality star answering a series of questions submitted by readers. You can read the Q&A here.

Love Island is available to watch on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.