Love Island has finally returned to our screens, having been on hiatus throughout 2020 due to the pandemic.

With a brand new line-up of contestants, Love Island promises more of the romance, lust, heartbreak and drama that has characterised previous seasons.

The show’s sixth series began on ITV2 on 28 June, with new episodes airing every day except for Saturdays.

Love Island is expected to run for a total of eight weeks, airing on ITV2 throughout July and August.

Among the contestants to feature on this year’s instalment are a semi-professional footballer, a fashion blogger and a lettings manager.

What time is Love Island on tonight?

Tonight’s episode will air at 9pm. It will last 65 minutes and conclude at 10:05pm.

Will there be a re-coupling tonight?

With Georgia sent home on Thursday (22 July), there won’t be another recoupling tonight. But when Love Island became almost unbearably dramatic in the same episode – courtesy of Hugo’s Theo-bothering speech – do we really even need a recoupling right now?

Love Island is available to watch on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.