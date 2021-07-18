Love Island viewers have been treated to the most dramatic episode of the series so far.

The ITV2 reality show continued on Sunday (18 July) with a dramatic re-coupling that has sent shockwaves through the villa.

In the most recent outing, which aired on Friday (16 July), it was revealed that newcomers AJ and Danny will pick first followed by the rest of the boys.

This means that the girl who wasn’t picked was dumped from the villa; that girl was Sharon.

Speaking ahead of her decision in tonight’s episode, AJ said: “I would like to couple up with this boy because first of all he is gorgeous. Since coming into the Villa, he has made me feel so comfortable. He has all the right morals I’m looking for in someone long term.”

AJ Bunker will make her choice in tonight’s ‘Love Island’ (ITV)

She surprised her fellow islanders by picking Hugo.

Meanwhile, new boy Danny picked Lucinda, which prompted Aaron to pick his friend Kaz in order to keep her in the show.

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.