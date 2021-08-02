Love Island continues tonight, with plenty more drama for fans to get stuck into.

The show’s sixth series began on ITV2 on 28 June, with new episodes airing every day except for Saturdays.

Love Island is expected to run for a total of eight weeks, airing on ITV2 throughout July and August.

What time is Love Island on tonight?

Tonight’s episode (2 August) will air at 9pm. It will last 65 minutes and conclude at 10.05pm.

What will happen in tonight’s episode?

Tonight’s episode will deal with the fallout following the dramatic events of Casa Amor.

Liam will try to woo Millie back after she ended things with him, while Tyler also shows that things might not be completely over between him and Kaz.

And having been stuck in a love triangle between Abigail and Mary, Toby seems to have an eye for his former flame Chloe once again.

Love Island is available to watch on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.