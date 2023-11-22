Jimmy Kimmel mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘dumbest idea yet’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel mocked far-right congresswomanMarjorie Taylor Greene for what he described as her “dumbest idea yet” following the release of her new book.

The Republican congresswoman released her memoir – titled “MTG” – on Tuesday, with Donald Trump promoting it on his Truth Social platform.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night, Mr Kimmel gave viewers a hilarious run-down of its contents as he mocked the lawmaker saying “it’s the first book she’s ever written or read”.

“Speaking of Christmas in hell, Marjorie Taylor Greene released a book today. It’s the first book she’s ever written or read, and it’s called MTG, it’s got a little bit of everything,” he said.

“It’s got some revisionist history, it’s got conspiracy theories, it’s got Jewish space lasers, and of course Marje’s famous recipe for Gazpacho Police in a petri dish, which is getting a lot of negative views online, which I guess is what happens when you tell your supporters that reading makes them gay,” he added.

The comedian was referencing a 2022 video in which Ms Greene appeared to confuse the name of the Nazi party’s secret police – the Gestapo – with Gazpacho, and a separate video where the Maga Republican bizarrely claimed the government was planning to force Americans to eat fake meat grown by Bill Gates in a “peach tree dish”.

Ms Greene’s book also includes a whole chapter dedicated to hitting back at antisemitism allegations stemming from her notorious 2018 Facebook post pushing a conspiracy theory that “Jewish space lasers” had caused wildfires in California.

Jimmy Kimmel trolled Marjorie Taylor Greene in his show on 21 November (ABC)

While the lawmaker promised to tell her “side of the story” about the saga in the book, she has come under fire for again pushing false claims.

Ms Greene claimed that no Democrats remained in the House chamber to defend it from Donald Trump supporters during the January 6 Capitol riot,The Guardian reported. This contradicts numerous accounts from the day.

Mr Kimmel went on to single out what he called Ms Greene’s “dumbest” idea to date.

“A PR person for her publishing company said ‘few individuals have taken congress by storm in the same way she has,’ which is true, and especially impressive when you consider most of the people who did take congress by storm are in federal custody right now,” he said.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene – not a bright woman. She says very stupid things on a daily basis but her new idea might just be her dumbest yet.”

The firebrand MAGA Republican also recently called for the creation of a new January 6 House committee to investigate the existing January 6 House committee, which had recommended Mr Trump face charges over the Capitol riot.

“We need accountability so I’ve called on Speaker Johnson to create a new January 6 election committee because we need to hold the old January 6 committee accountable, Nancy Pelosi accountable, we need to subpoena the FBI, the Department of Justice, and anyone else who was involved in what I would call actually the real big lie. That’s the big lie is what happened on January 6,” she told Newsmax.

Mr Kimmel mocked Ms Greene for her comments, describing her as “not a bright woman”.

Marjorie Taylor Greene released her new memoir on Tuesday (Getty Images)

“She says very stupid things on a daily basis but her new idea might just be her dumbest yet,” he said, before showing a clip of the congresswoman’s interview.

“Oh, so she wants to create a January 6 committee to investigate the January 6 committee? And do January 6 all over again I guess,” he joked.

“It’s brilliant!” he added. “Does she need to write a book? Couldn’t we have given her some crayons and a Denny’s placemat and get that out of her system?”

Elsewhere in the show, Mr Kimmel also poked fun at an attack ad released by Mr Trump about his GOP presidential rival Nikki Haley.

“Fox News gave up on Ron DeSanctimonious. He’s turned out to be a disaster. Now they’re pushing bird brain. You know who that is? Nikki Haley,” Mr Trump says in the video.

“What a message,” Mr Kimmel responded. “Stern words from a man whose hair looks exactly like a bird’s nest,” he joked.

Former UN ambassador Ms Haley is currently polling in second place in the New Hampshire primaries behind Mr Trump.

A recent poll found that she would beat both Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden in the state.