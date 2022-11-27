Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix viewers have lavished praise on the new mystery series 1899.

Set in 1899, the series tells the story of a group of migrants travelling on the steamship Kerberos who encounter a dark and puzzling mystery.

The Independent’s Jacob Stolworthy described the series as “easily the most complex series out there right now” and “a show designed to confound... for those with a predilection for mystery layered upon mystery, it will lure you in hook, line and sinker”.

However, while 1899 has become a bona fide word-of-mouth success for the streaming service, many viewers have complained on social media that the series is “too confusing”.

“1899 is the worst show I hated every second of it I was so angry it was so confusing it never made any sense you should really watch it,” one person joked.

Another wrote: “1899 maybe doesn’t look much complicated as Dark, [the previous series from the same creators], but doesn’t mean it’s any less confusing than Dark with tons of references and puzzle pieces they scatter in the show; symbols, names, mythology, neuroscience, computational physics, philosophy, numerology.. it’s just wild.”

“1899 had got to be the most confusing show i’ve watched in a while,” someone else wrote.

‘1899’ is available to stream on Netflix now (Netflix)

“The show 1899 on Netflix might be the most confusing mind f*** show I’ve ever watched.. and so good that I can’t stop watching,” another viewer enthused.

While many people have simply struggled to follow the series’ various twists and turns, others may have a more technical reason behind their confusion. Fans of 1899 have advised others to make sure one particular Netflix feature is turned off in order to best enjoy the series.

Viewers have also questioned the connection between the show and Dark.

1899 is available to stream now on Netflix.