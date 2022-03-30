The Bafta TV nominations for 2022 have been announced, with Russell T Davies’ critically adored Aids drama It’s a Sin leading the charge.

This year’s ceremony, which will take place at London’s Royal Festival Hall on 8 May, will be presented by comedian and actor Richard Ayoade.

It’s a Sin leads the pack with 11 nominations, followed by Landscapers (starring Olivia Colman), which amassed a total of seven.

Other shows in contention for the top awards are In My Skin, Unforgotten, Vigil, Manhunt: The Night Stalker, Stephen and Time.

Find the full list of nominees below.

Drama Series

In My Skin

Manhunt: The Night Stalker

Unforgotten

Vigil

Suranne Jones in thriller ‘Vigil’ (BBC/World Productions)

Mini-Series

It’s a Sin

Landscapers

Stephen

Time

Leading Actor

David Thewlis (Landscapers)

Hugh Quarshie (Stephen)

Olly Alexander (It’s a Sin)

Samuel Adewunmi (You Don’t Know Me)

Sean Bean (Time)

Stephen Graham (Help)

Samuel Adewunmi in ‘You Don’t Know Me’ (BBC/Snowed-In Productions)

Leading Actress

Denise Gough (Too Close)

Emily Watson (Too Close)

Jodie Comer (Help)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Lydia West (It’s a Sin)

Niamh Algar (Deceit)

Supporting Actor

Callum Scott Howells (It’s a Sin)

David Carlyle (It’s a Sin)

Matthew MacFadyen (Succession)

Nonso Anozie (Sweet Tooth)

Omari Douglas (It’s a Sin)

Stephen Graham (Time)

Supporting Actress

Cathy Tyson (Help)

Celine Buckens (Showtrial)

Emily Mortimer (The Pursuit of Love)

Jessica Plummer (The Girl Before)

Leah Harvey (Foundation)

Tahirah Sharif (The Tower)

Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Graham Norton Show

The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan

Race Around Britain

The Ranganation

Current Affairs

Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure)

Four Hours at the Capitol

The Men Who Sell Football (Al Jazeera Investigations)

Trump Takes on the World

Daytime

The Chase

Moneybags

Richard Osman’s House of Games

Steph’s Packed Lunch

Entertainment Performance

Alison Hammond (I Can See Your Voice)

Big Zuu (Big Zuu’s Big Eats)

Graham Norton (The Graham Norton Show)

Joe Lycett (Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back)

Michael McIntyre (Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel)

Sean Lock (8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown)

Entertainment Programme

An Audience with Adele

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Life & Rhymes

Strictly Come Dancing

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice on ‘Strictly’ (Jacob King/PA)

The Factual Series

The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime

9/11: One Day in America

Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles

Uprising

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Sort Your Life Out

The Great British Sewing Bee

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education)

Aisling Bea (This Way Up)

Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts)

Natasia Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats)

Rose Matafeo (Starstruck)

Sophie Willan (Alma’s Not Normal)

Rose Matafeo and Nikesh Patel in ‘Starstruck’ (BBC/Avalon UK)

International

Call My Agent!

Lupin

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

Succession

The Underground Railroad

Live Event

The Brit Awards 2021

The Earthshot Prize 2021

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

Springwatch 2021

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats)

Joe Gilgun (Brassic)

Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education)

Samson Kayo (Bloods)

Steve Coogan (This Time with Alan Partridge)

Tim Renkow (Jerk)

News Coverage

Channel 4 News: Black to Front

Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum

ITV News at Ten: Storming of the Capitol

Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame

Reality and Constructed Factual

Gogglebox

Married at First Sight UK

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

The Dog House

Scripted Comedy

Alma’s Not Normal

Motherland

Stath Lets Flats

We Are Lady Parts

Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Jamie Demetriou and Al Roberts in ‘Stath Lets Flats’ (Channel 4)

Short Form Programme

Hollyoaks Saved My Life (Hollyoaks IRL)

Our Land

People You May Know

Please Help

Single Documentary

9/11: Inside the President’s War Room

Grenfell: The Untold Story

My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years in Afghanistan

Nail Bomber: Man Hunt

Single Drama

Death of England: Face to Face

Help

I Am Victoria

Together

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

Emmerdale

Holby City

Specialist Factual

Black Power: A British Story of Resistance

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

The Missing Children

Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain

Sport

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

ITV Racing: The Grand National

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England v Denmark

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment

An Audience with Adele (Adele’s surprised by the teacher who changed her life)

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (Ant and Dec dig at Downing Street’s lockdown parties)

It’s a Sin (Colin’s devastating AIDS diagnosis)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (”UK Hun?” – Bimini’s verse)

Squid Game (Red Light, Green Light game)

Strictly Come Dancing (Rose and Giovanni’s silent dance to “Symphony”)

Adele on ‘An Audience with Adele’ (ITV)

Bafta Craft Awards 2022 nominees

Costume Design

Adam Howe - (The Serpent, episode 1)

Ian Fulcher - (A Very British Scandal)

PC Williams (We Are Lady Parts)

Sinead Kidao (The Pursuit of Love)

Director: Factual

Arthur Cary (Surviving 9/11)

James Newton (Baby Surgeons: Delivering)

James Newton (Grenfell: The Untold Story)

Jamie Roberts (Four Hours at the Capitol)

Director: Fiction

Lewis Arnold (Time)

Marc Munden (Help)

Peter Hoar (It’s a Sin)

Will Sharpe (Landscapers)

Director: Multi-Camera

Matthew Griffiths (Six Nations Rugby: Wales V England)

Nikki Parsons (Strictly Come Dancing)

Paul Dugdale (Glastonbury Festival: Live at Worthy Farm)

Paul McNamara (ITV Racing: The Grand National)

Editing: Factual

Anna Price (Pandemic 2020)

Danny Collins, Mark Hammill (9/11: Inside The President’s War Room)

Doug Bryson (Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing)

Emma Lysaght (Grenfell: The Untold Story)

Editing: Fiction

Andrew John McClelland (Line of Duty)

Dominic Strevens (A Very British Scandal)

Elen Pierce Lewis (Landscapers)

Sarah Brewerton (It’s a Sin)

Emerging Talent: Factual

Adam Brown, director (Into the Storm: Surfing to Survive)

Hugh Davies, producer (Football’s Darkest Secret: The End of Silence)

Poppy Begum, director (Queens of Rap)

Sophie Cunningham, director/producer (Look Away)

Emerging Talent: Fiction

Adjani Salmon, writer (Dreaming Whilst Black)

Nathan Bryon, writer (Bloods)

Nida Manzoor, writer/director (We Are Lady Parts)

Runyararo Mapfumo, director (Sex Education)

Entertainment Craft Team

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

The Masked Singer

Strictly Come Dancing

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

Make Up & Hair Design

A Very British Scandal

The Nevers

The Witcher

It’s a Sin

Original Music

Arthur Sharpe (Landscapers)

Carly Paradis (Line of Duty)

Jonathan “Elevated’” Olorunfemi (The Outsiders?)

Natalie Holt (Loki)

Photography: Factual

Tiny World (Reef)

Liverpool Narcos

Earth at Night in Colour

My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years in Afghanistan

Photography & Lighting: Fiction

Landscapers

Your Honor

Time

Sex Education

Production Design

Cristina Casali (Landscapers)

Cristina Casali (The Pursuit of Love)

François-Renaud Labarthe (The Serpent)

Tom Sayer (Vigil)

Scripted Casting

Aisha Bywaters (We Are Lady Parts)

Andy Pryor (It’s a Sin)

Beverley Keogh, David Martin (Time)

Lauren Evans (Sex Education)

Sound: Factual

The Funeral of HRH The Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh

Formula 1: Drive To Survive

Earth at Night in Colour

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything

Sound: Fiction

Intergalactic

The Witcher (Episode 1)

A Very British Scandal

Line of Duty

Special, Visual & Graphic Effects

Earth at Night in Colour

The Witcher (Episode 1)

Intergalactic

Black Holes: Heart of Darkness

Titles & Graphic Identity

Lions Series: South Africa 2021

All Creatures Great and Small

Around The World in 80 Days

Tokyo 2020

Writer: Comedy

Nathan Bryon, Paul Doolan (Bloods)

Nida Manzoor (We Are Lady Parts)

Stephen Merchant, Emma Jane Unsworth (The Outlaws)

Sophie Willan (Alma’s Not Normal)

Writer: Drama

Jack Thorne (Help)

Jesse Armstrong (Succession)

Kayleigh Llewellyn (In My Skin)

Russell T Davies (It’s a Sin)