Will Smith has become the third mystery contestant to be revealed on the 2022 series of The Masked Singer.

On Saturday 8 January, the ITV show’s Movie Night episode saw Lionfish compete against Firework in the dance-off for judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan.

The panel chose to save Firework, meaning Lionfish’s identity was the one to be revealed. Both Ross and Ora had guessed correctly that the mystery contestant was “Leave Right Now” singer Young.

Speaking about his experience on the show, Young told ITV: “Hiding was so easy and made it so enjoyable. I was nervous when I had to take the mask off! It was very interesting to experience.”

Throughout the series, clues dropped about Lionfish’s identy included references to French and German, and the fact he had started his job late in life.

Many Twitter users were convinced that Eddie Izzard had to be behind the mask, as she performs her stand-up comedy in both French and German.

Others suggested that Lionfish could be RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Divina de Campo, who has also had a career as a singer.

Will Young (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

During the latest episode, Lionfish had teased: “Cultivating good friendships is something I think is very important in life.” He also said he is a feminist.

Lots of Twitter users had correctly guessed Young. Celebrating on social media after Young’s reveal, one person posted: “Gloria Hunniford correct last week and Will Young correctly guessed this week! Roll on next week!! 2 points to me.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Another wrote: “They tried so hard to disguise it with the loud music, but Will Young’s voice is so easy to hear as I guess another correct.”

Many were sad to see Young leave the competition so early, with one writing: “Will young shouldn’t of gone out this early!!!”

“Oh no. Poor Will Young. Thinks he better leave right now,” joked another.

The Masked Singer continues next Saturday on ITV.