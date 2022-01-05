22 Kids and Counting returns to our screens this January, giving viewers a look inside the lives of the UK’s biggest family.

The Channel 5 documentary series follows Noel and Sue Radford, a couple living in Morecambe, Lancashire with their 22 children.

Series two will consist of 10 episodes and follow the family throughout 2021, as they spend life in a 10-bedroom home during further lockdowns due to Covid-19.

While series one began with the birth of their 22nd child, Heidie, series two will see Heidie and their second youngest, Bonnie, being christened together.

Meanwhile, the oldest Radford kids have lives of their own, with new babies (there are another 11 Radford grandchildren) and partners being introduced to the group, too.

Noel and Sue have spoken about potentially having another child, with Noel admitting that he had “mixed feelings” about expanding their family again.

“It’s a nice feeling to think Heidie’s the last – we can get on, just enjoy our lives, happy with what we’ve got,” he said.

The family go to Alton Towers (Lion TV/Channel 5)

“You know with our 22 kids that’s it, move on, but then you get other feelings. You know that’s it, never gonna have that feeling again.”

A Christmas special of 22 Kids and Counting aired back in December, in which viewers were shocked to learn that the couple had spent £7,000 on presents for their children.

22 Kids and Counting airs Wednesday 5 January at 9pm on Channel 5.