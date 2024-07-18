Support truly

Acclaimed US TV series 24 is set to be rebooted as a feature film, it has been reported.

Originally running for eight seasons between 2001 and 2010, 24 starred Kiefer Sutherland as counterintelligence ace Jack Bauer, and saw events across each season play out in real time.

24 was subsequently revived for another series, 24: Live Another Day in 2014, and spin-off series 24: Legacy, which aired in 2016 and did not star Sutherland.

According to Variety, 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox) are developing a new sequel film.

Brian Glazer, the co-founder of production studio Imagine Entertainment, made reference to the project during an appearance on MSNBC’s Squawk Box in June.

“Imagine has always played in that zone where there is that high probability chance that it will be successful in movie theatres,” he said. “It’s great for us, because we’ve built, over 30 years, over 100 different products and brands, whether it’s [firefighter drama remake] Backdraft, which I’m now going to do today with Glen Powell, or whether it’s 24, a movie that we’re going to do in a very interesting way with Disney and Fox.”

It is currently unknown whether Sutherland will be returning as Bauer in the film.

open image in gallery Keifer Sutherland in ‘24' ( Fox )

The actor has previously expressed an openness to returning to his most famous role, telling Forbes in 2020: “I’ve always left the door slightly ajar for 24 if someone comes up with a great idea. As an actor, 24 remains one of the most dynamic experiences I’ve ever had. Where a character was allowed to have such highs and lows in such a fast period of time is a gift.”

He continued: “There are very few setups that will allow you to do that, and I find that incredibly fun, challenging, and exciting. There’s been nine seasons, and I think it rests in a credible place. The difficulty is you don’t ever want to do anything that is going to damage that.”

Over the course of 24’s run, it received a total of 68 Emmy nominations, winning 20. Among the wins were a trophy for Outstanding Drama Series, and Lead Actor for Sutherland.